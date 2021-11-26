The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 16:
ARREST: John Leon Whittington, 55, of North Depot Street in Boone, was arrested for charges of failure to appear. Whittington was issued a Jan. 27 court date and no bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Kisha Nicol Greene, 47, of Doe Run in Purlear, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Greene was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Williaam Fredrick Rhodes II, 34, of Mountain Top Road in Thurmond, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Rhodes was give a Jan. 27 trial date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 17
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property of a U-Haul trailer was reported in the 800 block of NC Hwy 105 Bypass in Boone.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of Teak outside dining table and chairs was reported in 8700 block of Casa Del Rio Drive.
Nov. 18
ARSON: Arson was reported in 100 block of Spice Lane in Banner Elk.
Nov. 19
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Toyota/Corolla was reported in the 1400 block of NC Hwy 105 in Boone.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 800 block of South Road in Todd.
ARREST: Sheldon Scott Wagner, 41, of Mission Road in Hudson, was arrested on charges for flee/elude arrest, flee/elude arrest, driving while licenses revoked, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon of a government official. Wagner was issued a Dec. 15 court date and a $60,000 bond.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Derek William Clark, 34, of Dry Pond Road in Boone, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed gun. Clark was issued Jan. 27 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Patricia Ann Shupe, 54, of aLaurel Fork Road in Vilas, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed gun. Shupe was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 21
LARCENY: Larceny of two backpacks and a dell laptop was reported in the 500 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
