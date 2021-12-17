The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Brian Keith Bentley, 35, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin. Bentley was issued a March 1 court date and a $25,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Denna Mosley Boutwell, 32, of Sun View Road, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Boutwell was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $12,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Morgan Ashley Sparks, 31, of Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Sparks was issued a Jan. 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Michael Chad Hagie, 48, of Elk River Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with a felony. Hagie was issued a Jan. 12 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Peter Smith, 53, of Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Smith was issued a Dec. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 7
ARREST: Danyale Evette Elliott, 38, of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Elliott was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla Renee Bliss, 28, of Hardaman Circle, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons. Bliss was issued a Jan. 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Shelia Kaye Welch, 49, of Willowdale Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Welch was issued a $272 bond. No court date was listed.
Dec. 8
ARREST: Michael Chad Hagie, 48, of Elk River Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with a sex offender employment violation. Hagie was issued a July 27 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 11
ARREST: James William McInnis, 43, of Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with burning other buildings and second-degree trespassing. McInnis was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Carl George Pugliese, 57, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Pugliese was issued a Jan. 10 court date and a $210,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Sampson Road in Boone.
Dec. 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Hemlock Hill Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Skiles Way in Banner Elk.
