The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 12
ARREST: Joseph Tyler Harmon, 27, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Harmon was issued an Aug. 10 court date. Harmon was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Jacob Nehemiah Isaacs, 28, of 643 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with a misdemeanor. Isaacs was issued an Aug. 2 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Corey Shane Hart, 33, of 239 N.E. 10th Ave., Hickory, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Hart was issued an Aug. 10 court date. No bond amount was listed.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of a Macbook Air was reported in the 100 block of Silverstone Farms Road in Vilas.
July 13
ARREST: Leslie Walter Barnett, 48, of 2528 E. Butner Mill Road, East Bend, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and expired tag. Barnett was issued an Aug. 6 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Shon Dante Ramseur, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of burning personal property. Ramseur was issued an Aug. 14 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
FAILURE TO WORK: Failure to work after being paid was reported in the 200 block of Old Rose Drive in Sugar Grove.
July 14
ARREST: Shannon Elizabeth Ray, 24, of 173 Graduate Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Ray was issued a Sept. 3 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Brandon Dion Johnson, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Johnson was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Townsend was issued an Aug. 13 court date. Townsend was not issued a bond.
LARENY: Felony larceny of a Glock was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of four pillows with shams and pillow cases was reported in the 200 block of Vixen Lane in Blowing Rock.
July 15
ARREST: Jacob Landis Davis, 35, of 348 Dogwood Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and two counts of simple assault, assault and battery or participating in simple assault. Davis was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Donald David Ellison, 44, of 271 North Woods Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with no operator’s license. Ellison was issued an Aug. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Foster was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported in the 200 block of Calvin Byers Road in Boone.
July 16
LARCENY: Larceny of a lawn mower was reported in the 200 block of Pottertown Road in Todd.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Rominger Road in Banner Elk.
July 17
ARREST: Michael Jack Price, 39, of 287 Hall Hill Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Price was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Ford F350 and a trailer was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane in Zionville.
July 18
ARREST: Paul Christopher McIntire, 48, of 29 Sugar Ridge Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. McIntire was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Kristy Dawn Taylor, 37, of 468 Little Elk Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Taylor was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Jones was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joe C. Hart, 26, of 155 Culps Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Hart was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
