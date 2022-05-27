The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Cesar O. Ruiz-Lara, 25, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Ruiz-Lara was issued a May 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 16
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Big Hill Road in Boone.
May 17
ARREST: Jose A. Matute-Lopez, 43, of Wilkesboro, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of simple assault and injury to personal property. Matute-Lopez was issued a June 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Moises Morales-Calixto, 34, of Wilkesboro, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and failing to reduce speed. Calixto was issued a June 30 court date and a $450 secured bond.
May 18
ARREST: Jeremy C. Trivette, 48, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property. Trivette was issued a June 13 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mindy L. Hicks, 42, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hicks was issued a June 27 court date and a $300 secured bond.
May 20
ARREST: Leo O. Singer, 60, of Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Singer was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Aaron E. E. Williams, 29, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child. Williams was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sarah B. Atwell, 24, of Conover, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Atwell was issued a July 1 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Jane M. Arnette, 60, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest. Arnette was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dustin C. Jones, 29, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and resisting, delaying or obstructing. No court date or bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Nintendo Switch was reported in the 200 block of Woodring Circle in Boone.
May 21
ARREST: Michael A. Moore, 38, of Lexington, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine and charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Moore was issued a July 1 court date and a $41,500 secured bond.
May 22
SUMMONS: William J. Glenn, 33, of Sugar Grove, was issued a criminal summons on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Glenn was issued a July 1 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny of a table saw, chop saw, welder, two drills and a circular saw was reported in the 1000 block of Oliver Hill Road in Banner Elk.
