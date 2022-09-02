The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 19
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Buff Ridge Road.
Aug. 22
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Loafers Joy Drive.
ARREST: Michael K. Spurlock, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with OFA Grand Jury Indictment. Spurlock was issued an Aug. 29 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Stephen M. Sanders, 32, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with WFA — communicating threats. Sanders was issued a Sept. 15 court date and a written promise bond.
ARREST: Oscar A. Estrada, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support OFA. Estrada was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $2,260 bond.
Aug. 23
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny and breaking and entering a building was reported in the 300 block of Rock House Ridge.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Tuntland was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
Aug. 24
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 4400 block of Wildcat Road.
ARREST: Sidney D. Isaacs, 23, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with OFA possession of drug paraphernalia and OFA no insurance. Isaacs was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bobby G. Gilreath III, 35, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with OFA Grand Jury Indictment habitual felon. Gilreath III was issued an Aug. 29 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with three counts breaking and/or entering (F), three counts larceny after break/enter and larceny of a firearm. Green was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew G. Carpenter, 31, of Newland, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Carpenter was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 25
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Wellborn Lane.
Aug. 27
LARCENY: Larceny (felony) was reported in the 1900 block of Goforth Road.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Daniel Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 7900 block of NC Hwy 105 S.
ARREST: Jeremy J. Mojica, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with no registration. Mojica was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $300 bond.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Spencer P. Copeland, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. No court date was listed. Copeland was issued a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cameron Cox, 27, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and assault with a deadly weapon. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Terence L. Story, 61, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Story was issued an Oct. 21 court date and no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.