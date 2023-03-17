The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Hayley E. Rich, 36, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with carry concealed weapon and on an order for arrest. Rich was issued a April 14 court date and a $51,000 secured bond.
March 4
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Reach Lane.
March 6
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Snowflake Road.
March 8
ARREST: Dibaji U. Walker, 23, of Columbus, OH, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Walker was issued an April 14 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
March 9
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Friendship Church Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Faulkner Drive.
FELONY LARCENY: Felony larceny was reported in the 200 block of Hickory Lane.
ARREST: Jonathan B. Richards, 41, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Richards was issued a April 28 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin R. Wolf, 20, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — financial card theft and WFA — financial card fraud. Wolf was issued a April 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 10
ARREST: Michael N. Baird, 53, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Baird was issued a April 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
March 11
ARREST: Dwayne F. Cornett, 41, of Boone, was arrested on a civil order for arrest — child support. Cornett was issued a March 24 court date and a $873 other bond.
ARREST: Shane H. Sheaff, 52, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Sheaff was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to government property was reported in the 300 block of Old King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the 5600 block of Bamboo Road.
ARREST: Charles M. J. Ward, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of narcotics. Ward was issued a April 14 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
