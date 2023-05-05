The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 24
The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1300 block of Hwy 194.
CITATION: Cheryl L. Hart, 64, of Boone, was summoned/cited for littering and trespassing. Hart was issued a May 24 court date.
April 25
ARREST: Jennifer T. Miller, 43, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Miller was issued a May 24 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Gregorio M. Dominguez, 46, of Crumpler, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Dominguez was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 27
ARREST: Zoe M. Hodges, 22, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Hodes was issued a May 24 court date and and written promise.
April 28
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny (misdemeanor) and damage to property was reported in the
April 29
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 200 block of Will Cook Road.
April 30
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Clyde Townsend Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 3400 block of U.S. 321.
ARREST: Morgan R. Nordone, 49, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with fugitive from other state. Nordone was issued a June 26 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.