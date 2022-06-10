The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 30
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Youngs Drive in Boone.
May 23
ARREST: Jonah A. Townsend, 23, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Townsend was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 25
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 200 block of Grouse Covert Road in Boone.
May 26
ARREST: Tobias D. Cope, 45, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charged of driving while license revoked. Cope was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason L. Brown, 38, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with financial card theft, six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and 27 counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Brown was issued a July 1 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Panoramic Lane in Boone.
May 27
ARREST: Joseph T. Harmon, 27, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order. Harmon was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Loy Lane in Banner Elk.
May 29
ARREST: Larry D. Turley, 63, of Boone, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and injury to real property. Turley was issued a July 1 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a log splitter, charcoal grill, picnic table, two poker tables, a ladder, a pickaxe and a shovel was reported in the 2000 block of Chestnut Grove Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a fence was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road in Boone.
May 31
ARREST: Colt T. Stone, 23, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with child abuse. Stone was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kenneth R. Stabler, 39, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building, trespass of real property and instigating cruelty to animals. Stabler was issued a July 22 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
June 1
ARREST: Timothy H. Baird, 32, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Baird was issued a July 22 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage to a car was reported in the 2000 block of Laurel Creek Road in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of 40 Clonazepam pills was reported in the 200 block of Noel Drive in Blowing Rock.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Jim Penley Road in Boone.
June 2
Citation: Butch A. Bradford, 33, of Boone, was cited on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Bradford was issued a June 27 court date.
June 3
ARREST:: Ryan S. Goss, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and shoplifting. Goss was issued a July 14 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog was reported in the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Boone.
June 4
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 7000 block of Meat Camp Road in Todd.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
June 5
SUICIDE: A suicide was reported in the 700 block of Roby Greene Road in Boone.
