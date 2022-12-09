The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 28
ARREST: Jervay F. Grimes, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support. Grimes was issued a $2,522 secured bond. No court date was listed.
Nov. 29
ARREST: Michael E. Rook, 32, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with order for arrest — no liability insurance. Rook was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Eddie P. Stansberry, 57, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — assault on a female. Stansberry was issued a Jan. 30 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Dustin T. Michael, 37, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — possession of methamphetamine and was charged with simple possession IV. Michael was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $10,000 bond and written promise.
Nov. 30
ARREST: Zachary M. Hirsch, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hirsch was issued a Jan. 13 court date and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Franklin S. Sellers, 21 ,of Boone, was arrested and charged with PWISD Schedule I / warrant service. Sellers was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy D. Baker, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with order for arrest — failure to appear. Baker was issued a Dec. 15 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Jonathan D. Johnson, 38, of Vilas, was cited for failure to appear. Johnson was issued a Jan. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Walter J. Murillo, 41, of Durham, was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Murillo was issued a Dec. 19 court date and a written promise.
Dec. 2
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road.
ARREST: Jason M. Sherman, 46, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Sherman was issued a Feb. 17 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Joshua P. Perkins, 33, of Gastonia, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Perkins was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon H. Burkett, 32, was arrested and charged with all other offenses breaking and entering. Burkett was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Dec. 3
CITATION: Roderick J. Hudgen, 20, of Ellerbe, was cited on an order for arrest. Hudgen was issued a Jan. 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy J. Mojica, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Mojica was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan T. Tatum, 43, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with all other offenses breaking and entering. Tatum was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Dec. 4
ARREST: Kevin E. Engle, 62, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession schedule II. Engle was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
