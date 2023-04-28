The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 17
ARREST: John L. Whittington, 56, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Whittington was issued a May 24 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
April 18
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 300 block of Clint Norris Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane.
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS: Simple possession of marijuana and DWLR was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
ARREST: Nathan G. Norman, 43, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Norman was issued a May 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bradley D. Bandy, 32, of Claremont, NC, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bandy was issued a May 24 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
April 19
SERVICE: Calls for service was reported in the 100 block of Wyoming Ridge.
April 20
ASSAULT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported in the 100 block of Makers Lane.
ARREST: William C. McGrory, 40, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. McGrory was issued a May 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brent D. Lewis, 29, of Mountain City, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Lewis was issued a May 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Brannon, 37, of Zionville, was arrested and charged wit communicating threats and injury to personal property. Brannon was issued a May 24 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
April 21
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Old Bark.
ARREST: Shawnda M. Stout, 42, of Butler, TN, was arrested on an order for arrest — obtain property by false pretense. Stout was issued a May 2 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen L. Coffey, 39, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — grand jury indictment. Coffey was issued a May 22 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
April 22
ARREST: Renne A. Troy, 60, of Boone, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protection order violation. Troy was issued a May 24 court date and no bond.
April 23
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS: Larceny after breaking and entering and motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Corbett McNeil Road.
ARREST: Rodney B. Greer, 28, of Elk Park, was arrested on an order for arrest — probation violation. Greer was issued a May 10 court date and a $7,500.
ARREST: Ashley J. Waters, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state. Waters was issued a May 24 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
April 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to real property was reported in the 100 block of Clark Castle Lane.
