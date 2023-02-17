The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Stormie N. Morefield, 30, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Morefield was issued a March 6 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
Feb. 7
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported.
CITATION: Sharon K. Ford, 40, was summon/cited on an order for arrest — DWI and OFA — simple possession of schedule IV. Ford was issued a March 6 court date and a $21,000 secured bond.
RREST: Jay M. Wilson, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass and intoxicated and disruptive. Wilson was issued a March 10 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Feb. 8
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Slope Road.
ARREST: Alexander R. Isaacs, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with sexual battery. Isaacs was issued a March 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Trevor D, Benfield, 30, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear — consume alcohol by 19/20.
ARREST: William R. Townsend, 87, of Boone, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor — third degree. Townsend was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Thomas A. Bahleda, 55, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Bahleda was issued a March 10 court date.
Feb. 10
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of New River HLS.
ARREST: Jack E. Williams, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming less than 21. Williams was issued a March 31 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Jennifer R. Spencer, 46, of Pleasant Garden, NC, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jospeh C. Adams, 45, of Pfafftown, NC, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Adams was issued a March 10 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Mark D. Mullins, 39, of Gate City, VA, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear — obtain property by false pretense and OFA -FTA — possession of 5+ counterfeit instruments. Mullins was issued a March 13 court date and a $25,00 secured bond.
Feb. 12
ARREST: London G. Fowler, 19, of Denver, NC, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building. Fowler was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Albert E. Hawkins, 32, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hawkins was issued a March 10 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
