The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Hayley E. Rich, 36, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with carry a concealed weapon. No court date or bond amount was listed.
CITATION: Shandi N. Collins, 36, of Boone, was summoned/cited for school attendance law violation. Collins was issued a March 31 court date.
Feb. 28
INCIDENT: A road incident was reported in the 300 block of Circle Drive.
DUI: Driving under the influence was reported in the 1200 block of US Hwy 321 N.
CITATION: Michael Greer, 34, of Boone, was summoned/cited, for school attendance law violation. Greer was issued a March 31 court date.
March 1
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Troy Norris Road.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 5500 block of US Hwy 421 N.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2800 block of Howards Creek Road.
ARREST: Rebekah M. Humphrey, 32, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance. Humphrey was issued a March 31 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thurman E. Icenhour, 23, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Icenhour was issued a March 31 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
March 2
ARREST: Alejandro J. Romero, 43, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — assault on a female. Romero was issued a April 28 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Justin R. Wolf, 20, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with felony possession of schedule 2 and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 Oz. Wolf was issued a a May 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Holly S. Greer, 47, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Greer was issued a April 14 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
March 3
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 2500 block of US Hwy 321.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 12300 block of U.S. Hwy 421.
ARREST: Braxton S. Johnson, 40, of Vilas, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — domestic violation protective order violation. Johnson was issued a April 14 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Christopher L. Stansberry, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, break and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Stansberry was issued a April 14 court date and a $46,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John H. Potter, 37, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — non support. Potter was issued a March 28 court date and a $444 other bond.
March 4
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 700 block of Rocky Creek Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Briar Rose Trail.
ARREST: Richard L. Brown, 19, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Brown was issued a March 31 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Justin D. Smith, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and second degree trespass. Smith was issued a March 31 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Melissa Y. Taylor, 52, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — probation violation. Taylor was issued a March 6 court date and no bond.
March 5
DOA: A DOA was reported in the 200 block of Snowy Oak Road.
