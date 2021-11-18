The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 8
ARREST: Richard Lee Smith, 53, of Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested on a civil order for arrest. Smith was issued a $2,400 secured bond. No court date was listed.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Kubota was reported in the 100 block of Jones Miller Drive in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 3000 block of Jakes Mountain Road in Boone.
Nov. 9
ARREST: Eugene William Lafollette, 64, of Meadow Lark Way, Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Lafollette was issued a Dec. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Roy Lewis Harral, 38, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Harral was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremiah Young Main, 24, of Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Main was issued a $49,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of debit/credit cards and a Galaxy Note 10 was reported in the 2000 block of Broadstone Road in Banner Elk.
Nov. 10
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and theft of three drills and a sander were reported in the 800 block of Jordan V. Cook Road in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and theft of an antique plow, a collection of watches, a collection of arrowheads, a sword, a set of weights, a collection of old toys, a trampoline, various tools, a floor jack, a transmission jack, a saw and a drill press were reported in Sugar Grove.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and theft of a cultivator, an air blower, a weedeater, chainsaws, assorted hand tools and three cordless drills were reported in the 800 block of Windridge Drive in Sugar Grove.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: A call for service and burning of personal property were reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 194 South in Sugar Grove.
Nov. 11
ARREST: Gabriella Denise Tomas, 23, of Valley Brook Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Tomas was issued a Dec. 17 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Dustin Allen Miller, 33, of U.S. 421 North, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a stolen property offense. Miller was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a 20-foot trailer was reported in the 500 block of Ed Hardy Road in Zionville.
Nov. 12
ARREST: Paul Curtis Williams Jr., 55, of Beech Tree Road, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Williams was issued a Jan. 14 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles Elbert Lipfird, 46, of Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Lipfird was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Michael Johnson, 33, of Smith Street, Vilas was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Nov. 13
ARREST: Steven Dale Sexton, 48, of Brook Hollow Road in Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of failing to pay child support. Sexton was issued a Nov. 29 court date and a $1,179 secured bond.
Nov. 14
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault, damage to two Ford F-150 trucks and communicating threats were reported in the 2000 block of Timber Ridge Road in Sugar Grove.
