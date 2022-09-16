The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 3
Sept. 3
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Felony breaking and entering was reported in the 7300 block of Old 421 S.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Emily A. Womble, 34, of Fleetwood, was arrested on a charge of All Other offenses. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Danny R. Arnette, 63, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Luke T. Mealer, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other offenses/fail to appear. Mealer was issued a Sept. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sarah E. Blake, 21, of Supply, NC, was arrested and charged with failure to appear/order for arrest. Blake was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Caylee L. Coffey, 24, of Boone, was arrested on two warrant for arrest — cyberstalking. Coffey was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a written promise.
Sept. 7
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Break or enter terrorize/injure and assault on a female was reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane.
ARREST: Cody Moretz, 23, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Moretz was issued a written promise. No court date was listed.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Regina D. Jones, 57, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Jones was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Sept. 10
ARREST: Stephen M. Miller III, 28, of Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with order for arrest reckless and order for arrest speeding. Miller was issued a Sept. 26 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with warrant for arrest felony larceny and warrant for arrest injury to personal property. Green was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brittany J. Holman, 24, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with order for arrest possession of methamphetamine. Holman was issued an Oct. 4 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
