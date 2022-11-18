The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 20
Oct. 20
ARREST: Nicholas F. Arnold, 37, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. No court date or bond amount was listed.
Oct. 28
ARREST: Thomas S. Brown, 74, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Brown was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Nov. 6
LARCENY: Larceny (felony) was reported in the 500 block of Church Hollow Road.
Nov. 7
ARREST: Cameron L. Cox, 27, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with habitual felon and probation violation out of county. Cox was issued a Nov. 14 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Andres P. Reeder, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with four counts of failure to appear. Reeder was issued a Nov. 10 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 8
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 4800 block of Meat Camp Road.
ARREST: Corey B. Montgomery, 22, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Montgomery was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melanie D. Wilson, 36, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Wilson was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
Nov. 9
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Bradley Ct.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported int he 1200 block of Laurel Fork Road.
ARREST: Jeremy B. Kestler, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a civil order for arrest child support. Kestler was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Jonathan J. M. Potter, 26, of Todd, was arrested and charged with order for arrest driving while license revoked, OFA reckless driving and OFA no registration. Potter was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
