The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 21
ARREST: Antonio Lovo, 32, of Jacksonville, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Lovo was issued a March 16 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of farm equipment was reported in the 300 block of Mock Road in Zionville.
Feb. 22
ARREST: Johnathan S. Watson, 25, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Watson was issued a March 1 court date and a $175 secured bond.
ARREST: Sidney D. Isaacs, 23, of Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of no insurance. Isaacs was issued a May 2 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery of negotiable instruments was reported in the 1000 block of Old Hampton Road in Boone.
Feb. 23
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of an automobile was reported in the 200 block of Alan Drive in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Gable Farm Road in Boone.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Timothy H. Baird, 32, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on two charges of failing to pay child support. Baird was issued a $1,961 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Elizabeth M. Williams, 29, of Bangor, Maine, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a felony probation violation. Williams was issued a March 29 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew I. Brown, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a March 31 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary L. Gragg, 32, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gragg was issued a March 31 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Luke T. Mealer, 22, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on two felony orders for arrest and three misdemeanor orders for arrest. Mealer was issued a March 11 court date and a $22,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.