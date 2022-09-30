The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 19
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 8800 block of NC 105.
LARCENY: Felony larceny was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. Hwy 421.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 700 block of Brownwood Road.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Miller Ridge Road.
ARREST: Sydnee K. Shepherd, 21, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with order for arrest failure to appear and order for arrest possession of methamphetamine.
ARREST: Mark A. Rossi, 50, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — second degree trespass. Rossi was issued an Oct. 18 court date and a written promise.
Sept. 20
CITATION: John L. Hauser, 71, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with sex exploitation of a minor. Hauser was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Sept. 22
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 9800 block of NC 105.
ARREST: Nancy V. May, 64, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with simple possession of schedule IV. May was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $1,000 bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Easy Street.
ARREST: Mitchell A. Brewer, 27, of Crossnore, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Brewer was issued a Nov. 14 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 23
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Russell Beach Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering a building was reported in the 9200 block of U.S. 421.
ALL OTHER OFFENSES: All other offenses was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
ARREST: Andrew Potter Jr., 54, of Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Timothy A. Wallace, 29, of Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Wallace was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph A. Kosterman, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. Kosterman was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
CITATION: Aston Deakin, 40, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Deakin was issued an Oct. 20 court date and no bond.
Sept. 25
SERVICE CALLS: Calls for service was reported in the 400 block of Will Isaacs Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 4600 block of Meat Camp Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault inflecting serious injury and all other offenses intoxicated and disruptive was reported in the 900 block of Fallview Lane.
ARREST: Carson T. Moretz, 21, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with all other offenses intoxicated and disruptive. Moretz was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Sept. 26
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 400 block of Rocky Knob Road.
