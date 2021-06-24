The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 14
ARREST: Mary Margaret O’Brien, 47, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. O’Brien was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Jerry Dean Hardy, 54, of 1747 Summit Road, Purlear, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Hardy was issued a July 2 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Macshane Robert Bateman, 43, of 16349 N.C. 15-501, Aberdeen, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear. Bateman was issued a $100 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Ball Branch Road in Boone.
June 15
ARREST: Alfredo Torres-Escobar, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to pay child support. Torres-Escobar was issued a $763 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Edward Greer, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear. Greer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 18 court date.
June 16
ARREST: Michael Eddie Greene, 26, of 3900 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Thomas Matthew Presnell, 31, of 145B East Cove Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Presnell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Jancy Elaine Edwards, 49, of 740 Milling Town Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service. Edwards was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
ARREST: Luke Franklin Moore, 37, of 726 Old Obids Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and possession of an open container. Moore was issued a $300 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
June 17
ARREST: Travis Scott Church, 51, of 142 James Parsons Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Church was issued a $50,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Crystal Moran, 41, 109 Kriskel Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for charges of failure to appear and a misdemeanor probation violation. Moran was issued a $50,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Elizabeth Isaacs, 27, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and harboring a fugitive. Isaacs was issued a $2,500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 34, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building, larceny after breaking and entering and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Harmon was issued a $25,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a N.C. registration plate was reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 194 North in Boone.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 500 block of Slabtown Road in Zionville.
June 18
ARREST: Travis Sipple, 41, of Three Top Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Sipple was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junaluska, Boone, was arrested and charged with making harassing phone calls. Foster was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Nicholas David Gray, 36, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Gray was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
