The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 2
LARCENY: Larceny of a yard sign was reported in the 300 block of Eagles Path in Boone.
July 5
ARREST: Cody Wayland Kelly, no address listed, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking, communicating threats injury to personal property, injury to real property and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Kelly was issued a July 30 court date. Kelly was not issued a bond.
July 6
ARREST: Jerry Ray Ellison, 45, of 797 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Ellison was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
FLEEING: Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of SPI Road in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 12 was reported in the 3000 block of U.S. 321 South in Blowing Rock.
July 7
ARREST: Nicholas Jerome Peterson, 30, of 415 Old Crows Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Peterson was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Elliot Wade Niznik, 42, of 221 Alpine Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Niznik was issued an Aug. 10 court date. Niznik was not issued a bond.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.
July 8
ARREST: Jonathan Glenn Pleasant, 32, of 193 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Pleasant was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Angela Marie Sides, 47, of 117 Highland Village Circle, Sparta, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and providing fictitious information to an officer. Sides was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon Irving Peterson, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Peterson was issued a July 29 court date and a $278 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Injury to personal property and allowing livestock to run at large were reported in the 2000 block of Shawnee Road in Banner Elk.
July 9
ARREST: Steven Edward Vinson, 41, of 919 Meadowlane Drive, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Vinson was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Beulah Land Lane in Vilas.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a motorcycle was reported in the 200 block of Winebarger Road in Deep Gap.
July 10
ARREST: Gregory Nelson Grubb III, 25, of 5634 Old 421 S., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Grubb was issued an Aug. 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
July 11
ARREST: Kyle Blake Maine, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons for assault on a female and injury to property. Maine was issued a July 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Joseph Clevenger, 24, of 643 Kendell Town Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Clevenger was issued an Aug. 13 court date and was released on a written promise.
