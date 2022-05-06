The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 25
ARREST: James D. Duvall III, 42, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Duvall was issued a June 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Randall S. Reece, 54, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear. Reece was issued a June 14 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melody J. Pineda, 35, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with neglecting to secure workers’ compensation. Pineda was issued a May 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to two doors was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and injury to real property were reported in the 200 block of Bluebird Lane in Boone.
April 26
ARREST: Angie N. Setzer, 44, of Newland, was arrested and charged with financial card fraud. Setzer was issued a June 3 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Cynthia M. McKethan, 64, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. McKethan was issued a May 16 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Johnathan T. Tatum II, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Tatum was issued a July 5 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Morgan N. Hutson, 35, of Church Hill, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutson was issued a May 17 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jessie C. Bare, 38, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods or property. Bare was issued a May 16 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Jeep Patriot was reported in the 800 block of West King Street in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 700 block of Lawrence Greene Road in Deep Gap.
April 27
ARREST: Dustin C. Jones, 29, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Jones was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: William C. Swift, 27, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Swift was issued a $850 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Kimberly D. Rominger, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Rominger was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Lisa I. Moody, 56, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Moody was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Justin L. Cox, 31, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of selling/delivering a schedule I controlled substance, selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and providing drugs to an inmate. Cox was issued a May 24 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Audrey M. Miller, 23, of Todd, was arrested and charged with providing drugs to an inmate. Miller was issued a May 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
April 28
ARREST: William L. Cason, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Cason was issued a June 27 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of identity documents was reported in the 100 block of Presnell School Road in Banner Elk.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to three mailboxes was reported in the 1000 block of Wildcat Road in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of jewelry was reported in the 300 block of Woodby Ridge Road in Vilas.
April 29
ARREST: James A. Lamond, 55, of Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons on a charge of simple assault. Lamond was issued a June 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Kevin G. Neal, 34, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a misdemeanor probation violation. Neal was issued a June 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, a probation violation and obtaining property by false pretenses were reported at the intersection of Stoney Fork Road and U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap.
May 1
ARREST: Timothy W. Thomas Jr., 32, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with three counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, larceny after breaking or entering and breaking or entering. Thomas was issued a July 14 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Shaina N. Widener, 26, of Damascus, Va., was arrested on two orders for arrest, Widener was issued a May 31 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
