The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 30
PURSUIT: A vehicle pursuit was reported in the 13300 block of U.S. 421.
ALL OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 4900 block of Elk Creek Road.
ARREST: Amanda L. Pennington, 44, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Pennington was issued a March 1 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Jan. 31
ALL OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 100 block of Chase Cole Lane.
ARREST: Reggnald O. Horton, 29, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, drug equipment violations and driving while license revoked. Horton was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Aaliyah D. Wolfe, 20, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Wolfe was issued a March 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Katlynn H. Holleman, 25, of Boomer, NC, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Holleman was issued a $10,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Charles A. Giammatteo, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child. Giammatteo was issued a March 10 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Stacy L. Walkoviak, 39, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Walkoviak was issued a March 6 court date and a $65,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bobby G. Gilreath III, 35, of Vilas, was arrested on two order for arrests. Gilreath was issued a March 6 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dalton J. Hunt, 24, of Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Hunt was issued a March 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dana M. Walsh, 29, of Elizabethon, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with possession of scheduled IV substance, possession of Schedule III substance and an order for arrest. Walsh was issued a March 31 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
Feb. 2
ARREST: Kaleb D. Butler, 19, of Boone, was arrested and charged with false reporting to police. Butler was issued a March 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Courtney T. Bingham, 20, of Vilas, was summon/cited for all other offenses. No court date or bond was listed.
ARREST: Tracy C. Hicks, 41, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — assault and battery, WFA — injury to real property and resisting a public officer. Hicks was issued a March 10 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
Feb. 3
ARREST: Nabel T. Lally, 45, of Cary, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — larceny. Lally was issued a March 1 court date and a written promise.
CITATION: Ronnie P. Bumgarner, 26, of Boone, was summoned/cited for assault on a government official/employee. Bumgarner was issued a Feb. 28 court date.
ARREST: Kanav Malik, 29, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with drug narcotic violations. Malik was issued a March 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael D. Pederson, 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for DWLR not impaired. Pederson was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Adam M. Brown, 42, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with felony AWDWIKISI. Brown was issued a March 8 court date and a $150,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 32, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by a felon. Green was issued a March 10 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 32, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with fugitive out of Tennessee. Green was issued a March 10 court date and a $25,000 bond.
Feb. 4
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Brooksong Trail.
ARREST: Mindy L. Hicks, 43, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hicks was issued a March 10 court date and a $46,000 secured bond.
Feb. 5
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 8500 block of NC Hwy 105.
ARREST: Jason L. Watson, 42, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest failure to appear no liability insurance. Watson was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Noah A. Keeton, 21, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with DV protective order violation. Keeton was issued a March 10 court date and no bond.
