The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 25
The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 25
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property was reported in the 2800 block of Hwy 194.
Sept. 26
ARREST: Edgar O. Agamatorres, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of order for arrest driving while license revoked and OFA expired registration card/tag. Agamatorres was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Richard D. Cox, 57, of Deep Gap, was cited for a probation violation. Cox was issued a Oct. 7 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 27
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 7600 block of Old US Hwy 421.
Sept. 29
ALL OTHER OFFENSES: All other offenses was reported in the 200 block of Newts Crossing.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 12300 block of Hwy 421.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with two counts breaking and entering and two counts destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Green was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
Oct. 1
CITATION: Jimmy D. Brown, 59, of Deep Gap, was cited for second degree trespass. Brown was issued an Oct. 6 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in 5600 block of Bamboo Road.
ARREST: Kimberly D. Rominger, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with OFA failure to pay monies. Rominger was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $203 bond.
ARREST: Humberto P. Resendiz, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Resendiz was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Kimberly J. Riffle, 62, of Deep Gap, was cited for communicating threats and harassing phone calls. Riffle was issued an Oct. 28 court date. No bond was listed.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Derick T. Jennings, 29, of Newland, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Jennings was issued a Nov. 9 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.