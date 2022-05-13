The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 3
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and larceny of a purse and keys were reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of seven gallons of gas was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 321 South in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of power tools was reported in the 100 block of Peoria Road in Sugar Grove.
May 4
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Jeep Compass was reported in the 700 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk.
May 5
ARREST: Colton I. Watson, 30, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of larceny by employee. Watson was issued a June 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
IDENTITY THEFY: Attempted identity theft was reported in the 300 block of George Drive in Blowing Rock.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an entry door was reported in the 100 block of Sunnie Lane in Zionville.
May 6
ARREST: Bryan N. Rippy, 41, of Vilas, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of burglary and larceny. Rippy was issued a June 27 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua L. Harmon, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing. Harmon was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicole D. Miller, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was issued a July 6 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 7
ARREST: Amber N. Church, 26, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with two probation violations. Church was issued a June 8 court date and a $45,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brianna M. Carter, 20, of Lewisville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana. Carter was issued a June 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Andres P. Reeder, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and driving while intoxicated. Reeder was issued a June 27 court date and a $10,700 secured bond.
ARREST: Kenneth T. Dickerson, 44, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing. Dickerson was issued a May 8 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Keith A. Pope, 66, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of trespassing. Pope was issued a July 6 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph T. Harmon, 27, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of assault on a female and injury to personal property. Harmon was issued a June 27 court date and no bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Monteagle Drive in Boone.
May 8
ARREST: Jakob A. Lenard, 21, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Lenard was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Mindy L. Hicks, 42, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building and resisting a public officer. Hicks was issued a June 27 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy S. Brown, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear. Brown was issued a July 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 9
ARREST: Nicholas E. Hallock, 32, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Hallock was issued a June 27 court date and a $26,000 secured bond.
