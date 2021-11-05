The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 25
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Woodring was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Saul Tapia Cervantes, 52, of Sharon Avenue, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. Cervantes was issued a Nov. 8 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Daniel Eugene Wilson, 45, of Winwood Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with making false statements in applications. Wilson was issued a Nov. 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 27
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Woodring was issued a Dec. 17 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Timothy David Baker, 36, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest delay and obstruct and being drunk and disruptive. Baker was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 29
ARREST: Lance Charles Wiseman, 54, of N.C. DOT Road, Newland, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of expired registration and expired inspection. Wiseman was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Dana Joseph Flannery II, 35, of Laurel Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Flannery was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dana Joseph Flannery II, 35, of Laurel Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Flannery was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
