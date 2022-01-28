The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 10
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 500 block of Holiday Hills Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Ospreys View Road in Boone.
Jan. 11
ARREST: Joshua K. Rockwell, 29, of Jefferson, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and warrants for arrest on charges of five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card theft. Rockwell was issued a Feb. 10 court date and a $19,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tyler F. Townsend, 25, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of second-degree trespassing and a warrant for arrest on a charge of communicating threats. Townsend was issued a Feb. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Javier H. Oro, 35, of Greenville, S.C., was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation. Oro was issued a $5,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported on Sequoia Lane in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Leon Homestead Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Green Turtle in Vilas.
Jan. 12
ARREST: Karma L. Greenlee, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Greenlee was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $750 secured bond.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 600 block of Blueberry Lane in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of G P Deal Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Henry Winebarger Road in Boone.
Jan. 13
ARREST: Allison D. Storie, 45, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear. Storie was issued a Feb. 22 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property by worthless check was reported in the 100 block of The Overlook Road in Banner Elk.
Jan. 14
ARREST: Nicolas A. Elizondo, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. No bond amount or court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of two trailers was reported in the 3000 block of Hardin Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of household goods was reported in the 500 block of Jones Drive in Boone.
Jan. 15
ARREST: Richard L. Smith, 53, of Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest. Smith was issued a Feb. 21 court date and a $1,200 secured bond.
Jan. 16
MISSING PERSON: A person was reported missing in the 100 block of Graggville Road in Boone.
Jan. 17
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap.
Jan. 18
ARREST: Thomas J. Tester, 35, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official. Tester was issued a March 29 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 19
ARREST: Derick S. Canter, 28, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and giving fictitious information to an officer. Canter was issued a March 29 court date and a $500 secured bond.
FLEEING: Fleeing to elude was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
LARCENY: Larceny of a snowboard was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Road.
Jan. 20
ARREST: Shon D. Ramseur, 35, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with larceny after breaking and/or entering, breaking and/or entering and larceny of a firearm. Ramseur was issued a March 7 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 21
ARREST: John C. Mitchell, 43, of Aulander, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Mitchell was issued a March 15 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher L. Nichol, 29, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Nichol was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
Jan. 22
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 100 block of South Road in Todd.
Jan. 23
ARREST: Scottie L. Garr, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Garr was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.