The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 6
ARREST: Michael D. Gilliam, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation fugitive. Gilliam was issued a Nov. 21 court date and no bond.
Oct. 10
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Misdemeanor property damager was reported in the 100 block of Darby Court.
Oct. 11
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 4000 block of Hwy 105 South.
ARREST: Vanessa C. Isaacs, 44, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession controlled substance prison/jail premises and drug equipment violations. Isaacs was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tylar C. Watson, 29, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Watson was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 12
LARCENY: Larceny (felony) was reported in the 300 block of the NC Hwy 105 Bypass.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Hideaway Lane.
ARREST: London M. Tester, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Tester was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Addison P. Keleman, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Keleman was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Thomas C. Wise, 39, of Newland, was arrested and charged with driving while licensed revoked. No court date or bond was listed.
ARREST: William C. Swift, 27, of Vilas, was arrested on a warrant for arrest assault on a female and WFA communicating threats. Swift was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 13
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Apple Cove Road.
ARREST: Richard J. Boylan Jr., 51, of Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest failure to appear DWI. Boylan was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas R. Reneau, 31, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant for arrest simple assault. Reneau was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a written promise.
Oct. 14
CALL FOR SERVICE: Call for service was reported in the 1300 block of Ravens Ridge Circle.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft/fraud was reported in the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering a building was reported in the 200 block of Little Bear Run.
CITATION: James D. Brown, 59, of Boone, was summoned/cited for second degree trespass. Brown was issued a Nov. 22 court date and no bond.
Oct. 16
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 10000 block of NC Hwy 105 S.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Charles Miller Road.
DOA: A DOA was reported in the 1800 block of Forest Grove Road.
