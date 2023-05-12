The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 1
ARREST: Craig L. Reece, 35, of Newton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Reece was issued a May 22 court date and a $300 bond.
ARREST: Renne A. Troy, 60, of Boone, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Troy was issued a June 26 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Tommy E. Hartley, 51, of Mountain City, was arrested on a governor’s warrant. No court date was listed. No bond was listed.
May 3
DEATH: An attended death was reported in the 100 block of Margaret Ridge Road.
May 4
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane.
ARREST: Antwain I. Hatchett, 34, of Roxboro, was arrested on an order for arrest — DWI and order for arrest — probation violation. Hatchett was issued a May 22 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin L. Cox, 32, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest for felony probation violation. Cox was issued a May 15 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with domestic violence order violation. Shook was issued a June 26 court date and a $700 secured bond.
ARREST: Ashley S. Smith, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a civil OFA — child support and possession of methamphetamine. Smith was issued a June 26 court date and a $5,300 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew C. Blackwelder, 23, of Todd, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder was issued a June 26 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Jonathan O. Lewis, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was summoned/cited for an order for arrest — failure to appear. Lewis was issued a $5,500 secured bond and a May 5 court date.
May 5
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Tom Jackson Road.
CITATION: Jessica B. Holman, 45, of North Wilkesboro, was summoned/cited on an order for arrest — probation violation. Holman was issued a June 2 court date and $20,000 secured bond.
May 6
ARREST: Megan S. Northup, 23, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Northup was issued a June 28 court date and a written promise.
May 7
ARREST: Dustin R. Guy, 35, of Vilas, was arrested and charged wit ha probation violation. Guy was issued a May 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Donald W. Blackwell, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance. Blackwell was issued a June 26 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
