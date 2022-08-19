The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 8
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1500 block of Old Watauga River Road.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Dovick Drive.
ARREST: Jonathan G. Garcia-Sevilla, 21, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with OFA NOL, OFA fail to report an accident and OFA fail to maintain lane control. Garcia-Sevilla was issued a Oct. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Timothy A. Wallace, 29, of Trade, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Wallace was issued a Sept. 23 and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Manuel Gomez-Luna, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with OFA/probation violation and OFA/driving while impaired/no operators license. Gomez-Luna was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Aug. 10
OFA/FTA: OFA FTA carrying concealed gun was reported in the 1300 block of Laurel Fork Road.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Allan L. Coffey, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of possession of burglary tools. Coffey was issued a Sept. 1 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Vernon L. Arnette, 65, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Arnette was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond was listed.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Paul K. Fowlkes, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving. Fowlkes was issued a Sept. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Summer D. Harmon, 42, of Todd, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Harmon was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 13
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 200 block of Tweetsie Railroad Lane.
ARREST: George N. Foster, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Foster was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Rodney E. Poole, 29, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and OFA driving while license revoked. Poole was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: William "CJ" Lennon, 30, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Lennon was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 14
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering / motor vehicle and damage to property was reported in the 2800 block of US Hwy 421 North.
ARREST: Justin C. Moore, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no liability insurance and fict/alt title/reg card/tag. Moore was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jakob A. Lenard, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building. Lenard was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Stillman C. Kellum, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance. Kellum was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
