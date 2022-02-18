The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 7
ARREST: Madelyn James, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. James was issued a March 29 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Michael S. Boone, 45, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Cameron L. Cox, 26, of Deep Gap, was arrested on two civil orders for arrest on charges of failing to pay child support and charged with possession possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was issued a March 29 court date and a $3,400 secured bond.
ARREST: Celestine R. Greene, 29, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious registration tag. Greene was issued a March 29 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Feb. 8
ARREST: Corey M. South, 27, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with driving while license revoked. South was issued a March 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin J. Ferguson, 47, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen property and driving while license revoked. Ferguson was issued a March 29 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Randy B. Taylor, 21, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault by pointing a gun. Taylor was issued a Feb. 8 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Rodney B. Greer, 27, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Greer was issued a March 29 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rodney B. Greer Sr., 55, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Greer was issued a March 28 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeb S. Carter, 33, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failing to return a motor vehicle. Carter was issued a March 16 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 9
ARREST: David P. Harmon, 35, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon. Harmon was issued a March 7 court date. No bond amount was listed.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 2000 block of Rominger Road in Banner Elk.
Feb. 10
ARREST: Richard L. Smith, 54, of Zionville, was arrested on a civil order for arrest. Smith was issued a Feb. 21 court date and a $1,200 secured bond.
ARREST: Benjamine C. Spence, 32, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for a charge of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Spence was issued a March 29 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tyler G. Orrick, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Orrick was issued a March 21 court date and a $506 secured bond.
ARREST: Bobby W. Freeman, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Freeman was issued a March 29 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Zachary M. Cole, 25, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Cole was issued a March 1 court date and a $600 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy L. Lacroix, 35, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Lacroix was issued a March 21 court date and a $17,989 secured bond.
ARREST: Freddy A. Venturamaldonado, 25, of Knightdale, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Venturamaldonado was issued a March 17 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Boyd C. Roark, 39, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Roark was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William A. Jones, 53, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Jones was issued a March 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Wire fraud of $200 was reported in the 1000 block of Little Laurel Road in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported in the 4000 block of Big Hill Road in Todd.
Feb. 12
ARREST: Brittany J. Holman, 23, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Holman was issued a March 29 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Pammy C. Davis, 55, of Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Davis was issued a March 29 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
SERVICE: A call for service was reported in the 200 block of Mabel School Road in Zionville.
Feb. 13
ARREST: Kyle A. Webb, 20, of Eden, was arrested and charged with speeding and driving after consuming under 21. Webb was issued a March 29 court date and was released on a written promise.
