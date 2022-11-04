The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Locust Lane.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Russ Cornett Road.
Oct. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Whispering Hills Road.
ARREST: Danny R. Arnette, 63, of Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Arnette was issued a Nov. 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven N. Worley, 21, of Todd, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Worley was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 26
ARREST: Danny R. Arnette, 63, of Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Arnette was issued a Nov. 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Travis Z. Awode, 23, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with fictitious info to an officer and driving while license revoked. Awode was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 27
ARREST: Sidney D. Isaacs, 23, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with all other offenses — order for arrest. Isaacs was issued a Nov. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Oct. 28
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of Green Valley Hts.
Oct. 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1800 block of Bethel Road.
ARREST: Joseph T. Harmon, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Harmon was issued a Nov. 22 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Ashley R. Horton, 20, of Boomer, NC, was arrested and charged PWIMSD methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, open container alcohol violation, carry concealed weapon and order for arrest failure to appear second degree trespass.
Oct. 30
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and a domestic violence protective order violation were reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane.
ARREST: Robert J. Wyche, 19, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Wyche was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John H. Potter, 37, of Todd, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Potter was issued a Nov. 14 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with M — violation of a court order. Gray was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.