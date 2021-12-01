The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 17
ARREST: Neil Winters Smith, 29, of South King Street, Gastonia, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of no liability insurance. Smith was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Bristol Hunter Brockwell, 25, of Wilmont Street, Andrews, was arrested and charged with trespassing. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Randy Allen Absher, 44, of Blackhawk Drive, Purlear, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of two counts of failing to pay child support. Absher was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $7,500 bond.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe, Jr., 35, of Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of non-support. Varnadoe was issued a Nov. 29 court date and a $640 bond.
ARREST: Naji Tymeer Woods, 18, of East Fairview Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with three counts of identity theft. Woods was issued a Jan. 18 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 1000 block of Little Laurel Road in Boone.
Nov. 23
ARREST: James Edward Gaddy, 60, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to report the new address of a registered sex offender. Gaddy was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 48, of Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Grimes was issued a Nov. 29 court date and a $5,446 bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an automobile was reported in the 1000 block of Vanderpool Road in Vilas.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Judy Lynn Coffey, 40, of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Coffey was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 27
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 300 block of Hicks Road in Sugar Grove.
Nov. 28
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet was reported in the 3000 block of Georges Gap Road in Vilas.
THEFT: Theft of a snowboard was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet was reported in the 100 block of Howards Creek Church Road in Boone.
