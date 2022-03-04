The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 14
ARREST: Dereck R. Burkett, 34, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No court date or bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Two incidents of larceny of mail and two negotiable instruments were reported in the 8000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Kia D. Scott, 32, of Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Asan X. Salyer, 23, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Salyer was issued a March 18 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary E. Potter II, 35, of Todd, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Potter was issued a March 31 court date and was issued no bond.
ARREST: John Potter, 36, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Potter was issued a March 12 court date and a $444 secured bond.
Feb. 16
ARREST: Christopher W. Ellison, 32, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Ellison was issued a March 29 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Feb. 17
ARREST: Richard D. Gregg, 45, of Sugar Mountain, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Gregg was issued an April 14 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 4000 block of Old U.S. 421 in Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle part or accessory and destruction/damage/vandalism or property were reported in the 100 block of Castle Lane in Zionville.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Andrews A. Adams, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of failing to pay child support. Adams was issued a March 21 court date and a $2,900 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a steel frame was reported in the 300 block of Tanner Road in Boone.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 100 block of Cranberry Creek Lane in Zionville.
Feb. 19
ARREST: David W. Stetter, 48, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Stetter was issued a March 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Elizabeth Isaacs, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Isaacs was issued a March 31 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
MUTUAL AID: A call for mutual aid was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Cloudrise Lane in Banner Elk.
