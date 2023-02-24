The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 3
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1900 block of U.S. 421.
Feb. 13
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 600 block of Pinnacle Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Dewitt Barnett Road.
ARREST: Robert L. Shoffner, 43, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Shoffner was issued a March 17 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 32, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods. Green was issued a March 10 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles K. Baird, 54, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods. Baird was issued a March 10 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 14
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Phillips Branch Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Phillips Branch Road.
ARREST: Joseph Norris, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear — probation violation. Norris was issued a March 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Zachary M. Hirsch, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hirsch was issued an April 19 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon H. Burkett, 32, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Burkett was issued a March 17 court date and a $8,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ronald G. Johnson, 57, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Johnson was issued a March 8 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Justin D. Smith, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and interfere emergency communication. Smith was issued a March 21 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Thomas A. Bahleda, 55, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Bahleda was issued a March 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 16
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Driving while impaired with commercial vehicle, failure to heed lights or siren and resist public officer was reported in the area of the Hwy 105 Extension.
CITATION: Gary W. Miller, was summon/cited on warrants for arrest for PWISD meth, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintain dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was issued a March 10 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tommy E. Hartley, 51, of Mountain City, TN, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, attempted breaking and entering a building, DWLR and fugitive from another state. Hartley was issued a March 31 court date and a $77,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose E. Rivera, 29, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Rivera was issued a March 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 17
ARREST: Christopher D. Cook, 54, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cook was issued a April 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 19
ARREST: William L. May, 38, of Wilmington, NC, was arrested on an order for arrest — injury to real property. May was issued a March 8 court date and a $800 secured bond.
