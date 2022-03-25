The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16
ARREST: Jeremiah Y. Main, 24, of Creston, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tag. Main was issued a March 28 court date and a $110,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 4000 block of Bamboo Road in Boone.
March 17
ARREST: Michael F. Laird, 48, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Laird was issued a $500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Michael A. Maye, 25, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Maye was issued an April 12 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Karma L. Greenlee, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Greenlee was issued an April 12 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy M. Parker, 23, of Kingsport, Tenn., was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and an expired registration. Parker was issued an April 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
March 18
ARREST: Janice A. Coffen, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Coffen was issued an April 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: David K. Miller, 27, of Newland, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Miller was issued an April 13 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Roy L. Harral, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Harral was issued an April 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Clay Hodges Road in Boone.
March 19
RECOVERED PROPERTY: A Ruger firearm was recovered in the 100 block of Knoll Lane in Banner Elk.
March 20
MULTIPLE REPORTS: Simple assault and assault and battery were reported in the 900 block of Isaacs Branch Road in Sugar Grove.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny of three credit/debit cards, a purse and money were reported in the 400 block of Pinnacle Drive in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.