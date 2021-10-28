The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 18
ARREST: Kelly Frances Murdock, 46, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of violating a court order and an order for arrest on a charge of simple assault. Murdock was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
INCIDENT: An incident was reported in the 300 block of Mountain Flower Drive in Banner Elk.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Culps Drive in Boone.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Twin Filly Peak in Deep Gap.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Jonah David Cumbee, 44, of River Bend Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cumbee was issued a Dec. 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Anabelle Clara Clatch, 22, of Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Clatch was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
FUGITIVE: A fugitive was reported in the 100 block of Trivette Circle in Sugar Grove.
PARAPHERNALIA: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 100 block of Mabel Springs Lane in Zionville.
Oct. 20
ARREST: Leonardo Bonilla, 22, of Blue Bonnet Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Bonilla was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Jacob Wade Phillips, 30, of Linda Vista Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Phillips was issued a Dec. 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a BMW 328i was reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
Oct. 23
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Greer Lane in Vilas.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 4000 block of Meat Camp Road in Todd.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Danyale Evette Elliot, 38, of East Cove Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed gun. Elliot was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jay Aaron Fitts, 49, of McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and child abuse. Fitts was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Randy Alan Steele, 49, of McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and child abuse. Steele was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
