The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 11
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1000 block of Grady Winkler Road in Boone.
April 12
ARREST: John N. Porter, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. Porter was issued a May 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Shawn A. Byrd, 45, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Byrd was issued a May 23 court date and a $300 secured bond.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 200 block of Branch Crossing in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of a watercraft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Watauga River Road in Sugar Grove.
April 13
ARREST: James E. Holden II, 57, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Holden was issued a May 20 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nikisha M. Woody, 39, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Woody was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of documents was reported in the 600 block of Sky Ranch Road in Blowing Rock.
April 14
ARREST: Mindy L. Hicks, 42, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hicks was issued a May 13 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather A. Myers, 28, of Warrensville, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Myers was issued an April 19 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy Kestler, 37, of Boone, was arrested on a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Kestler was issued an April 26 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan J. M. Potter, 25, of Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and careless or reckless driving. Potter was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of documents was reported in the 100 block of Presnell School Road in Banner Elk.
ROAD RAGE: Road Rage was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 421 North in Vilas.
SERVICE: Two order for arrest and one warrant for arrest service were reported in the 100 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
April 15
ARREST: Anthony M. Grimes, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Grimes was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Garrett C. Stocker, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Stocker was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
April 16
ARREST: Bennett T. Phillips, 22, of Durham, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Phillips was issued a $3,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of fuel and damage to brake lines were reported in the 100 block of Red Maple Lane in Boone.
April 18
ARREST: Trevor J. Gray, 29, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Gray was issued a May 24 court date and no bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Payne Branch Road in Blowing Rock.
April 19
ARREST: Skylar A. Branson, 25, of Granite Falls, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with failing to pay child support and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Branson was issued a $45,250 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Joseph L. J. Norris, 31, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. Norris was issued a May 28 court date and a $1,286 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of fuel was reported in the 800 block of Old Watauga River Road in Sugar Grove.
April 20
ARREST: Justin Highland, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Highland was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Timothy E. Wilson, 56, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Wilson was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a memorial box was reported in the 1000 block of Clarks Creek Road in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of jewelry was reported in the 200 block of Trivette Circle in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of five tires, earrings and a North Carolina fishing license was reported in the 100 block of Red Maple Lane in Boone.
April 21
ARREST: Kevin H. D. Lopez, 28, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Lopez was issued a May 20 court date and no bond.
April 22
ARREST: Benjamin L. Hicks, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Hicks was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Oscar A. Estrada, 28, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Estrada was issued a May 23 court date and a $4,706 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Banner Elk.
April 24
ARREST: Stratton A. Smith, 19, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with interfering with a jail fire system. Smith issued a May 27 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of New River Hills in Boone.
