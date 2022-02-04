The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 24
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 6000 block of U.S. 321 North in Sugar Grove.
ORDER FOR ARREST: An order for arrest was reported in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance were reported in the 200 block of Den Mac Drive in Boone.
ORDER FOR ARREST: An order for arrest was reported in the 7000 block of Rominger Road in Sugar Grove.
Jan. 25
ARREST: Sean M. Savage, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. Savage was issued a March 29 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy A. Campbell, 58, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Johnathan S. Watson, 25, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with a probation violation. Watson was issued a Feb. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Allan R. Scott Jr., 51, of Statesville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a grand jury indictment. Scott was issued a Feb. 7 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Betty J. Marshall, 76, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of larceny. Marshall was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Sergio M. Mendoz, 24, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on charges of two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and hit and run. Mendoz was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $6,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin C. Payne, 45, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive of justice. Payne was issued a March 29 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin C. Payne, 45, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Payne was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $12,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Angela R. Byrd, 49, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and failing to pay monies. Byrd was issued a Feb. 17 and a $632 bond.
Jan. 28
ARREST: John W. Camp, 36, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of hunting without a license. Camp was issued a Feb. 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 29
ARREST: Ronnie K. Hicks, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked. Hicks was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla R. Bliss, 28, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Bliss was issued a March 29 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 30
ARREST: Danyale E. Elliott, 38, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious tag/registration. Elliott was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Crystal N. Coffey, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of larceny by employee and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Coffey was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
