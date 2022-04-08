The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 28
ARREST: Kevin G. Neal, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked and failing to appear on a charge of fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Neal was issued a June 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Daniel L. Hicks, 40, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Hicks was issued an April 8 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Vicki C. Robbins, 51, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear. Robbins was issued a May 24 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin G. Neal Sr., 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of failing to pay child support. Neal was issued an April 13 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Paws Way in Boone.
March 29
ARREST: Johnny K. Perry Jr., 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Perry was issued a May 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Matthew G. Brown, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Brown was issued an April 8 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Bethany M. Teague, 38, of Banner Elk, was arrested on 11 orders for arrest and charged with six felonies. Teague was issued an April 13 court date and a $282,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tiffany A. Auton, 44, of Salisbury, was arrested on two orders for arrest. Auton was issued a May 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
RECOVERED: Recovered property was reported in the 800 block of the N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of two chainsaws were reported in the 600 block of Landfill Road in Boone.
March 30
ARREST: Jay M. Wilson, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Wilson was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph D. Dugger, 40, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Dugger was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla R. Bliss, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of Xanax. Bliss was issued a May 20 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 31
ARREST: Autumn O. Dye, 19, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of larceny. Dye was issued a May 20 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mark L. Hoke, 50, of Boone, was arrested and on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Hoke was issued a May 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tracy C. Hicks, 40, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hicks was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Wendy F. Jaynes, 41, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Jaynes was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Johnny F. Hollars III, 42, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hollars was issued a May 24 court date and no bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny of a dog were reported in the 100 block of Joe J. Miller Road in Boone.
April 1
ARREST: Kimberly D. Rominger, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Rominger was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Giles B. Shirley, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shirley was issued a May 24 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Wendy Jaynes, 41, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to pay child support. Jaynes was issued a May 23 court date and a $1,212 bond.
ARREST: Johnathon T. Tatum II, 23, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. Tatum was issued a May 24 court date. Tatum was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Mackenzie E. Chambers, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Chambers was issued an April 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jose T. Contreras, 26, of Zionville, was arrested on a criminal summons on a charge of injury to personal property. Contreras was issued a May 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining money by false pretenses was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane in Zionville.
April 2
ARREST: Kristy D. Taylor, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with to counts of failing to appear. Taylor was issued an April 25 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
April 3
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of McGuire Road in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Northside Drive in Sugar Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.