The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 25
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Cranberry Creek Lane in Zionville.
Feb. 26
ARREST: Bandon L. Hodges, 36, of Ennice, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hodges was issued a March 18 court date and a $1,150 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of three credit/debit cards was reported in the 800 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 700 block of Deck Hill Road in Boone.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Shook was issued an April 12 court date and no bond.
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 500 block of Hemlock Hill Road in Boone.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Alfredo Torres-Escobar, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of failing to pay child support. Torres-Escobar was issued a March 21 court date and a $1,074 secured bond.
ARREST: Shay E. Hamm, 21, of Todd, was arrested on two orders for arrest. Hamm was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christie L. Roberts, 36, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Roberts was issued a March 28 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 300 block of Mesa Circle in Boone.
March 1
ARREST: Benjamin L. Hicks, 39, of Deep Gap, was arrested on three orders for arrest. Hicks was issued a March 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
DEATH: A suicide was reported in the 2000 block of Hardin Road in Boone.
March 2
ARREST: Timothy D. Baker, 36, of Boone, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked, displaying a revoked tag and no liability insurance. Baker was issued an April 5 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kenneth D. Norris, 40, of Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of failing to return a hired motor vehicle. Norris was issued a March 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Megan T. Perry, 31, no address listed, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, damage to property and resisting a public officer. Perry was issued a March 31 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of diesel fuel was reported in the 600 block of Little Laurel Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of two firearms was reported in the 200 block of Summit Park Circle in Boone.
March 3
ARREST: Sean N. Lail, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Lail was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Larry W. Laws, 37, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, injury to real property, interfering with emergency communication and breaking and entering. Laws was issued an April 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather L. Hammac, 34, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and carrying a concealed weapon. Hammac was issued an April 12 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy N. Woods, 25, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Woods was issued an April 12 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a computer was reported in the 100 block of West Wood Lane in Boone.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a van window was reported in the 500 block of Mosley Mountain in Blowing Rock.
March 4
ARREST: Kyle J. Watkins, 35, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Watkins was issued an April 8 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 5
ARREST: Gary L. Gragg, 32, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Gragg was issued a May 5 court date and an $8,000 secured bond.
March 7
ARREST: Erin I. Street, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, speeding and no insurance. Street was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: A slashed vehicle tire was reported in the 700 block of Jordan V. Cook Road in Boone.
March 8
ARREST: Christopher J. Poarch, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Poarch was issued an April 12 court date and a a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Danyale E. Elliot, 38, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while license revoked and displaying fictitious registration/number plate. Elliot was issued an April 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
March 9
ARREST: Tiffany M. Hicks, 29, of Boone, was arrested on two warrants for arrest. Hicks was issued a March 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rebecca M. Hicks, 45, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. Hicks was issued an April 8 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a wallet, two credit/debit cards and a key fob were reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.
March 10
ARREST: Jay M. Wilson, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Wilson was issued an April 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a speaker and flashlight was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.
PARAPHERNALIA: A drug equipment violation was reported in the 200 block of Rich Mountain Road in Zionville.
March 11
ARREST: Nickolas A. Greene, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Greene was issued a May 20 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a four wheeler was reported in the 1000 block of Center Court Drive in Boone.
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Attempted breaking or entering was reported in the 4000 block of Meat Camp Road in Todd.
March 12
ARREST: Samuel H. Carr, 55, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and no insurance. Carr was issued an April 14 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher L. Wood, 52, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Wood was issued an April 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Wilson W. Coffey Road in Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle of nine pieces of grooming equipment were reported in the 300 block of West Horse Shoe Ridge Road in Deep Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.