The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Angel R. Murillo, 22, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Murillo was issued a Dec. 22 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 7
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, of Boone, was arrested on two counts of order for arrest — probation violation. CHurch was issued a Jan. 6 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 8
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Roby Greene Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 600 block of Reese Road.
ARREST: Zachary B. Vick, 20, of Waxhaw, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Vick was issued a Dec. 16 court date. No bond was listed.
Dec. 9
ARREST: Zachary H. Winebarger, 25, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of open CTN/CONS alcohol passenger area, felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking/enter and felony possession o a firearm by a felon. Winerbarger was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Glenn B. Cliffe, 58, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. Cliffe was issued a Jan. 30 court date.
ARREST: Patrick H. Hensley, 31, of Willow Spring, NC, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked impaired rev, failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a stop sign/flashing red light. Hensley was issued a Feb. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Eric D. Earp, 43, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Earp was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Summer D. Harmon, 42, of Todd, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Harmon was issued a Jan. 30 court date and no bond.
Dec. 10
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the 200 block of Bloomfield Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the 900 block if Ski Mountain Road.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls was reported in the 7200 block of Old Hwy 421 South.
ARREST: Richard D. Cox, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with harassing phone calls, violation of a court order and resisting a public officer. Cox was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.