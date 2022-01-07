The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 17
ARREST: Nicholas Elijah Hallock, 31, of Green Acres Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with seven counts of failing to appear. Hallock was issued a Jan. 10 court date and a $135,000 secured bond.
Dec. 20
LARCENY: Larceny of a directional boring head was reported in the 100 block of North Pine Run Road in Boone.
Dec. 22
ARREST: Cameron Lloyd Cox, 26, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to pay child support and resisting an officer. Cox was issued a $2,500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Gary Shane Perkins, 44, of Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Perkins was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ann Catherine Nowicki, 52, of Pebbles Lane, Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Nowicki was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jamie Scott Richardson, 48, of Moore Ridge Road, Traphill, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Richardson was issued a Jan. 10 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kalie L. Argento, 25, of Longhope Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of communicating threats. Argento was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Amadeo Arturo Torres-Escobar Jr., 28, of Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of three counts of failing to appear. Torres-Escobar was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Christopher John Poarch, 35, of U.S. 221 South, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Poarch was issued a Jan. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Stephen Mickeal Miller, 27, of Tracy Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Miller was issued a Jan. 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Tracy Collette Hicks, 40, of Sweetwater Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Hicks was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 24
ARREST: Angel Dawn Wellman, 43, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Wellman was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of $200 was reported in the 4000 block of Old U.S. 421 in Zionville.
Dec. 26
ARREST: Patrick Joshua Hensley, 30, of Landingham Drive, Wilow Spring, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Hensley was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Dec. 27
ARREST: Jane Miller Arnette, 60, of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Arnette was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Rachel Marie Williams, 41, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremiah Young Main, 24, of Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration. Main was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Indecent exposure and breaking or entering were reported in the 200 block of Cranberry Creek Lane in Zionville.
Dec. 28
ARREST: Carrington Leighanne Taylor, 23, of Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William Lewis Cason, 48, of Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. Cason was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Etta Esther Benge, 49, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. Benge was issued a Jan. 20 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Lea Dotson Harmon, 36, of Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Harmon was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Lee Harmon, 30, of Meadow Hill Drive, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and an interlock restriction. Harmon was issued a Jan. 27 court date. No court date was listed.
Dec. 30
ARREST: Jay Michael Wilson, 45, of Monarch Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Wilson was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Danyale Evette Elliot, 38, of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, driving while license revoked, driving with no insurance, no tag displayed and possession of stolen goods. Elliot was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Crystal Gail Taylor, 41, of McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was issued a Jan. 20 court date and a $553 bond.
ARREST: Landon Nicholas Boggs, 23, of Deep Ford Road, Lansing, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to pay monies. Boggs was issued a Jan. 20 court date and a $748 secured bond.
ARREST: Andrea Lee Carlson, 36, of Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Carlson was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin Lee Cox, 30, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Cox was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of three packages was reported in the 2000 block of Deerfield Road in Boone.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Nicholas Dustin Grubb, 23, of Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Grubb was issued a Jan. 28 court date and no bond.
ARREST: John Leon Whittington, 55, of North Depot Street, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Whittington was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 2
ARREST: David Bradley Francis, 46, of N.C. 183, Newland, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of speeding, three counts of driving while license revoked and fictitious tag. Francis was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John D. Cook III, 39, of Blue Ridge Avenue, Boone, was arrested on a civil order for arrest. Cook was issued a Jan. 14 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Larry Wayne Laws, 37, of Huffman Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Laws was issued a Feb. 26 court date and a $750 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of clothes and household goods was reported in the 700 block of Deck Hill Road in Boone.
