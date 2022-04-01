The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16
ARREST: Lelan W. Penfield, 34, of Newland, was arrested and charged with seven counts of larceny of a firearm. Penfield was issued a $25,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
March 20
Sarah L. Crane, 32, of North Wilkesboro: Arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Crane was issued a May 20 court date and a $750 secured bond.
March 22
ARREST: Justin W. Smith, 34, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of statutory sex offense with a minor and a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Smith was issued an April 1 court date and a $250,693 secured bond.
March 23
ARREST: Cameron L. Cox, 27, of Deep Gap, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was issued an April 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles R. Banonis, 39, of Warrensville, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building. Banonis was issued an April 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Timothy D. Baker, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building and trespass of real property. Baker was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
March 25
ARREST: David R. Lukan, 25, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Lukan was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Barry E. Spicer, 42, of Trade, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of driving while license revoked and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Spicer was issued a May 20 court date and a $28,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of appliances was reported in the 1000 block of Old Hampton Road in Boone.
March 26
ARREST: Alexandra M. Rich, 27, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation. Rich was issued a June 27 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
March 27
ARREST: Luke T. Mealer, 22, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Mealer was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Deray N. Wood, 33, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest. Wood was issued an April 8 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
