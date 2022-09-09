The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 30
ARREST: Terence L. Story, 61, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon in presence of a minor. No court date was listed. No bond was given.
CITATION: Jacob A. Fitts, 20, of Sugar Grove, was summoned/cited for failure to appear. Fitts was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 31
ALL OTHER OFFENSES: All other offenses was reported in the 100 block of Harmony Mountain Lane.
HARASSING: Harassing phone calls was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road.
ARREST: William C. Swift, 27, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Swift was issued an Oct. 20 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Gregory L. Richardson, 53, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged order for arrest DWI and order for arrest probation violation. Richardson was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin W. Matkins, 31, of Lansing, was arrested and charged with all other offenses probation violation. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Rodney E. Poole, 29, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with order for arrest driving while license revoked and order for arrest leaving the scene of an accident. No court date was listed. Poole was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 1
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Canter Road.
ALL OTHER OFFENSES: All other offenses was reported in the 100 block of Bettys Circle.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with warrant for arrest. Green was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a written promise.
Sept. 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1500 block of Little Laurel Road.
ARREST: Cameron L. Cox, 27, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Cox was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Rogelio O. Villa, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and speeding to elude arrest. Villa was issued an Oct. 21 court date.
Sept. 4
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Fallview Lane.
ARREST: Christie H. Cheek, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny of motor fuel. Cheek was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a written promise.
Sept. 5
FLEE/ELUDE ARREST: Flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle was reported in the 12300 block of US Hwy 421.
CITATION: Matthew C. Nance, 38, of Boone, was summoned/cited for CS simple assault. Nance was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Selina A. Stewart, 30, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Stewart was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Duentraquis R. Chiles, 33, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Chiles was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Isiah X. Johnson, 31, of Concord, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Johnson was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Symphony M. Anthony, 24, of Hickory, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Anthony was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Krustina L. Ward, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and Possession With the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver schedule II controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.