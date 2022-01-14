The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Zachary Michael Cole, 25, of Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with failing to appear. Cole was issued a Jan. 25 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Jan. 4
ARREST: William Andrew Mayhew, 29, of Tanglewood Drive, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor probation violation out of county. Mayhew was issued a Feb. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mikee Deon Mcleod, 39, of Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with a felony probation violation. Mcleod was issued a Feb. 7 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Robin Leigh Watts, 31, of Jerry Poovey Lane, Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with a felony probation violation out of county, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Watts was issued a Feb. 7 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Battle Cove in Boone.
Jan. 5
ARREST: Michael Chad Hagie, 49, of Elk River Road, Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Hagie was issued a Feb. 16 court date. No bond amount was listed.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 500 block of Mountain Farm Road in Boone.
Jan. 6
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Russell Beach Road in Vilas.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a door/door frame was reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of tools was reported in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 North in Boone.
Jan. 7
ARREST: Earl Coy Barnes, 33, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and an order for arrest on charges of failing to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked, failing to appear on a charge of expired registration card/tag and a felony probation violation. Barnes was issued a Jan. 18 court date and a $21,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and larceny of a nail gun, pin nailer and stapler were reported in the 100 block of Clyde Townsend Road in Boone.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Timothy Howard Baird, 32, of Locust Gap Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Baird was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.