The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 1
AREST: Nathan G. Norman, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Norman was issued an April 28 court date and a secured bond.
April 7
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 10 block of Lookout Pt.
April 8
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 500 block of Jakes Mountain Road.
April 9
ARREST: Charles M. J. Ward, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Ward was issued a May 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Armando S. Torres, 37, of Newland, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, warrant for arrest — aggravated assault and WFA — injury to real property. Torres was issued a May 10 court date and a $14,000 secured bond.
April 10
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 2100 block of Junaluska Road.
ARREST: Robert A. Hooper, 46, of Cullowhee, NC, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Hooper was issued a May 24 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
April 11
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 100 block of Valley Stran Drive.
April 12
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 S.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Charlie Thompson Road.
ARREST: Eddie L. Dasher Jr., 35, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Dasher was issued a May 24 court date and an “other” bond.
ARREST: Thomas D. Allison, 33, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass. Allison was issued a May 24 court date and a $300 secured bond.
April 13
ARREST: Michael Kuester, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, driving after consuming under 21, speeding and carry concealed weapon after consuming. Kuester was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Paula M. Campbell, 32, of Hudson, NC, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear. Campbell was issued a May 24 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
April 14
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 11800 block of US 421 N.
DAMAGE: Damage to a coin/currency machine was reported in the 2800 block of Peoria Road.
ARREST: Brooklyn N. Mocilan, 21, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadline weapon. Mocilan was issued a May 24 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
April 15
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering, and damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Howards Knob Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 400 block of Deck Hill Road.
ARREST: Destiny A. Salmons, 28, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Salmons was issued a June 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lisa W. Seagle, 60, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — possession of methamphetamine. Seagle was issued a May 11 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
April 16
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Howards Creek Road.
CITATION: Sierra R. Lennon, 19, of Boone, was summoned/cited for CS assault and battery and CS injury to personal property. Lennon was issued a May 24 court date.
ARREST: Tiffany D. Hightower, 31, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — driving while license revoked. Hightower was issued a May 24 court date and $1,000 secured bond.
