The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 21
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Hwy 421.
ARREST: Stacy T. Snyder, 52, of Creston, was arrested on a federal warrant. Snyder was issued no bond. No court date was listed.
CITATION: Brandon M. Perez, 27, of Sugar Grove, was summoned/cited for a school attendance law violation. Perez was issued a March 10 court date.
CITATION: Ashley M. Myers, 29, of Sugar Grove, was summoned/cited for school attendance law violation. Myers was issued a March 10 court date.
Feb. 22
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 10 block of Howards Creek Church Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Foxfire Drive.
Feb. 23
LARCENY: Larceny of motor vehicle parts was reported in the 200 block of Dick Watson Road.
Feb. 24
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 3700 block of U.S. 321.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 400 block of Eagle Drive.
ARREST: Nichalous F. Chapko III, 22, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Chapko was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 25
ARREST: Timothy D. Farthing, 59, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — possession of methamphetamine. Farthing was issued a April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 26
ARREST: Anthony L. McCoy, 52, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy was issued March 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas A. Slettvet II, 33, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — obtain property by false pretenses. Slettvet II was issued a March 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
