The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 18
ARREST: Bryant Steven Auton, 48, of 1386 Sampson Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Auton was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and violation of a court order. Townsend was released on a written promise and was given a July 1 court date.
June 19
ARREST: Phillip Westwarren McClamroch, 32, of 599 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. McClamroch was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 16 court date.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 100 block of Charles Miller Road in Todd.
June 20
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 20, of Applecart Apartments, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of shoplifting. Greene was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Douglas Neville, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Neville was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
ARREST: William Lennon, 29, of 1985 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Lennon was issued a $2,400 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of 13 storage unit doors was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 421 in Vilas.
June 22
ARREST: Nestor Daniel Vindel Reyes, 39, of Courtview Street, Jefferson, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Reyes was issued a $100,000 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
ARREST: Lenny Raine Constance, 45, of 1765 Old U.S. 421 South, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Constance was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 29 court date.
ARREST: Tristan Noah Borlase, 20, of 1228 Orchard Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Borlase was issued an Aug. 13 court date. Borlase was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Jeffery Vincent Principe, 53, of 234A Azor Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Principe was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane in Boone.
June 23
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Marion Thomas Road in Zionville.
June 24
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Foster was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Benjamin Wilson Hicks, 27, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest for simple possession of a controlled substance. Hicks was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Michael Victor Laird Jr., 25, of 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon. Laird was issued a Sept. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Russell Dale Church, 51, of 3508 North Marley Ford Road, Ferguson, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Church was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a July 19 court date.
ARREST: Barbara Ann Hall, 40, of 3022 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of larceny and larceny by changing a price tag. Hall was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
ARREST: Gilda Marie Danner, 42, of 6563 Northwest Derby Lane, Concord, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive and felony probation violation. Danner was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a July 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a grey and white husky was reported in the 3000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
June 25
ARREST: Melanie Childress Huffman, 39, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Huffman was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
June 26
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 194 Johns Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and second-degree trespassing. Woodring was issued an Aug. 10 court date. Woodring was not issued a bond.
June 27
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 1000 block of South Poplar Grove Road in Boone.
June 28
ARREST: Richard Dwayne Bryant, 41, of 3052 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and resisting a public officer. Bryant was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 2 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Danard Teague, 29, of 2885 Gold Wagon Lane, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, driving while license revoked and second-degree trespassing. Teague was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Aug. 2 court date.
