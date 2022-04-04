The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 20
ARREST: Ryan W. Graffeo, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and assault on a law enforcement officer. Graffeo was issued an April 14 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael J. Craig, 54, of Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Craig was issued a May 20 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
EXTORTION: Extortion/blackmail was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Cyberstalking/intimidation was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a cigarette carton and drink was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.