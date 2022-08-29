The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 16
Aug. 16
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Hunting Hills lane.
Aug. 17
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1100 block of Meadowview Drive.
HARASSING: Harassing messages was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Hoppers was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Janet W. Trivette, 65, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service. Trivette was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Lucas J. Harlan, 20, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DWI - provisional licensee. Harlan was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering auto no larceny from auto was reported in the 1200 block of Fairway Drive.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 700 block of W. King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of W. King Street.
Aug. 21
ARREST: Cameron L. Whitley, 44, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Whitley was issued a Sept. 19 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 100 block of Complex Drive.
