The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 25
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game, theft of aero cleaner and powder and counterfeiting/forgery were reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
LARCENY: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
Jan. 26
ARREST: Joshua Daniel Chambers, 24, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Chambers was issued a March 8 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Alex Nathaniel Smith, 27, of 95 Glade Creek Road, Sparta, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Smith was issued a March 8 court date and a $1,250 secured bond.
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, of 181 Green Briar Road, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hicks was issued an April 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 100 block of Brook Hollow Road.
FRAUD: Wire fraud of money was reported in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering/burglary of money and bank bags was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
STOLEN PROPERTY: Clothes/furs were reported as stolen in the 600 block of West King Street.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Fred Lee Shook, 69, of 244 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Shook was issued a March 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Bryan Lee Davis, 49, of 131 Winkler Creek Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Davis was issued a March 5 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of an oxygen sensor, catalytic converter and a Toyota Prius was reported in the 400 block of East King Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 100 block of Wallace Circle.
Jan. 28
ARREST: Jose Torres Jimenez, 38, of 481 East King St., Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child. Jimenez was issued a March 5 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
Jan. 29
ARREST: David Allen Davila, 34, of 11036 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Davila was issued a March 5 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game and the theft of multiple items were reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
Jan. 30
ARREST: Eric Dustin Murphy, 32, of 1 Westgate Road, Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and stolen property offenses. Murphy was issued a March 5 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Jan. 31
ARREST: David Allen Davila, 34, of 11036 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property under false pretenses. Davila was issued a March 5 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.